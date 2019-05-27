Try 3 months for $3

OTWASKA, Adeline T., 86

Racine, May 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SAFEDIS, Bill, 65

Mount Pleasant, May 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: May 27, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments