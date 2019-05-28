Try 3 months for $3

ALEXANDER, Kevin, 63

Racine, May 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BUSHWEILER, Gladys, 89

Kenosha, May 26, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

COBB, Leroy, 69

Union Grove, May 21, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HAFEMAN, Ruth J., 86

Racine, May 28, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MANDERFELD, Bess A., 83

Racine, May 26, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WYANT, Tammy, 59

Union Grove, May 21, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

