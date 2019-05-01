Try 3 months for $3

AHLER, Peter, 61

Union Grove, April 29, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

COLE, Delores M., 69

Racine, April 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HARRIS, Elizabeth M., 96

Mount Pleasant, April 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEIGHTON, Bruce A., 81

Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Waterford, April 29, at Elkhorn, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MONROE, Elizabeth F., 91

Racine, April 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCIARRA, Ralph, 81

Kenosha, April 30, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHERIDAN, Stanton W., 63

Racine, April 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

Deaths: May 1, 2019
