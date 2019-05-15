Try 3 months for $3

BERANIS, Carol L., 71

Racine, May 14, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

KROUPA, Geraldine R., 84

Racine, May 11, at Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RIVERS, Robert A., 91

Racine, May 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THORSTENSEN, Geraldine E., 76

Racine, May 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEITKUM, Beverly “Bev” J., 84

Racine, May 10, at Waukesha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: May 15, 2019
