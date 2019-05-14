Try 3 months for $3

FANDRY, Richard W. Sr., 62

Racine, May 11, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HOPPE, Joyce M., 87

Waterford, May 11, 2019 at Linden Grove, Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KNUTH, Carolyn, 87

Waterford, May 11, at Linden Grove, New Berlin, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: May 14, 2019
