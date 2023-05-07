EISENBERG, Linda M., 73
Waterford, May 4, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
HASCHKER, Brian T., 57
Racine, May 4, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PETERSON, Bruce P., 76
Racine, May 3, Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PICHELMAN, Loretta M. (nee: Goodwin), 93
Racine, April 29, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RICHMOND, Rachel M. (nee: Hefty), 43
Burlington, May 3, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
STRANDE, Karen “Katy” (nee: Petersen), 80
Racine, April 25, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.