 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: May 5, 2021
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: May 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DURAND, Tina M., 46

Racine, May 1, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KANE-HARTMAN, Elaine O., 99

Racine, May 2, Sage Meadow, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MAINLAND, Leona, 90

Racine, May 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

O’HARE, Barbara R., 83

Racine, May 2, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, Kenneth D., 85

Sturtevant, May 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WESLEY, Frank F., 85

Racine, May 2, Aurora Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The size of your home can impact the environment

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News