BROOKS, Josephine (Nee: Cribari), 98
Racine, May 2, at Pillars at Crystal Bay, Purath-Strand funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SOBIESKI, Shirley (Nee: Brodzik), 87
Waterford, April 30, at Elder Care Cottages, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
