 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: May 4, 2021
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: May 4, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARBY, Patricia, 66

Racine, April 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LONGO, Troy A., 58

Racine, May 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Thomas J., 78

Fort Wort, Texas, April 18, Harris Hospital, Fort Worth, Neptune Society.

SCHLICK, John “Jack” L., 92

Burlington, May 2, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How to decorate a cake like a pro

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News