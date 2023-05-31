Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BAYLOR, Rev. Kara F., 52

Caledonia, May 25, at Accentcare Hospice-Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BIXLER, Phyllis D. (nee: Dorrance), 84

Elkhorn, May 27, at Holton Manor, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

BRITTON, Jerris L., 66

Racine, May 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CARBONNEAU, Joyce M., 89

Mount Pleasant, May 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTENSEN, Jodi L., 46

Racine, May 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEGROOT, Natalie M., 3

Kansasville, May 25, at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

FAULK, Kay E., 79

Franksville, May 28, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GALLAGHER, Gail H., 85

Racine, May 27, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GRADY, Russell, 89

Mount Pleasant, May 25, at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MADRO, Wayne, 66

Milwaukee, May 27, at Zablocki Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PRIMUTH, Ronald “Ron,” 83

Racine, May, 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SMYRE, Dawn, 57

Wheatland, May 29, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.