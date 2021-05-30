 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 30, 2021
ANDERSON, Jerry L., 68

Racine, May 27, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BOUTWELL, Jean, 84

Racine, May 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COLLINS, Henry A., 36

Racine, May 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FLORES-PEDROZA, Leocadio, 59

Burlington, May 28, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HELLER, Kurt J., 61

Racine, May 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LOPER, Elaine D., 67

Racine, May 23, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MAYS, John N., 70

Racine, May 25, at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PINKALLA, Sheila M. (nee: Kirchmeier), 65

Racine, May 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

