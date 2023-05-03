FOX, Lois C. (nee: Jensen), 93
Racine, April 29, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LANSDOWN, Debra L., 62
Racine, May 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LUND, Vilas “Bud,” 91
Racine, April 29, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROGERS, James G., 90
Racine, May 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SIBILSKI, James J., 82
Elkhorn, May 1, at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
TYE, Percy N., 82
Milwaukee, April 20, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VOSS, Elizabeth, 92
Burlington, May 2, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.