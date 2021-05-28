 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 28, 2021
BRUNETTE, Philippe, 43

Oak Creek, May 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CONNERS, Ja’Kye A., 2 months

Racine, May 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GOLDSWORTHY, Genevieve I., 98

Racine, May 26, Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTIN, Leila M., 78

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), May 25, The Bay at Water’s Edge, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

STREAM, Bruce, 64

Union Grove, May 26, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

