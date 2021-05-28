Deaths: May 28, 2021

BRUNETTE, Philippe, 43
Oak Creek, May 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
CONNERS, Ja’Kye A., 2 months
Racine, May 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GOLDSWORTHY, Genevieve I., 98
Racine, May 26, Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MARTIN, Leila M., 78
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), May 25, The Bay at Water’s Edge, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
STREAM, Bruce, 64
Union Grove, May 26, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.