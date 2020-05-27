Deaths: May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BIEMECK, Joanne R., 84

Racine, May 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BOYD, Brittany L.Z., 34

Racine, May 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRUSKO, Olga, 95

Waukesha, formerly of Racine, May 25, at Prohealth Home Care, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, Rita (nee: Jensen), 91

Racine, May 24, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DANIELS, Ellen L., 67

Salem, May 24, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HAAS, Jeanne A., 90

Racine, May 24, at Heritage at Deer Creek, Waukesha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAASE, Diane K., 72

Racine, May 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.