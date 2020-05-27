Deaths: May 27, 2020
Deaths: May 27, 2020

BIEMECK, Joanne R., 84

Racine, May 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BOYD, Brittany L.Z., 34

Racine, May 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRUSKO, Olga, 95

Waukesha, formerly of Racine, May 25, at Prohealth Home Care, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, Rita (nee: Jensen), 91

Racine, May 24, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DANIELS, Ellen L., 67

Salem, May 24, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HAAS, Jeanne A., 90

Racine, May 24, at Heritage at Deer Creek, Waukesha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAASE, Diane K., 72

Racine, May 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOLLOWAY, Leslie A., 56

Town of Paris, May 26, at residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

JARVINEN, Jerry L., 75

Racine, May 24, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KNOX, Daniel A., 80

Spring Prairie, May 23, at Lutheran Home, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LEONHARDT, David R., 65

Racine, May 24, at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MAHNKE, Delores A., 87

Racine, May 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Lee R., 89

Burlington, May 26, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROBINSON, Lee A., 72

Racine, May 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SACK, Bernice J., 94

Racine, May 25, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIMONSEN, Joan K., 91

Racine, May 26, at the Woods of Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

VOSS, Christopher B., 72

Racine, May 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

