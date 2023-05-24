BARBER, Sherman E., 52

Racine, May 18, in Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOPPUS, Patrick J. Hoppus, 60

Racine, May 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, Charlene “Char,” 93

Racine, May 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUSKE, Harry, 77

Racine, May 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LAICH, Carol A., 77

Racine, May 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MEJIA, Tonya M. (nee: Kottal), 47

Racine, May 19, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

NESBITT, James, 73

Racine, May 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NEVAREZ, Eliselda, 78

Racine, May 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OSTERGAARD, Grace E., 96

Racine, May 22, at Woods of Caledonia, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

STEINER, Julie, 60

Sturtevant, May 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHITE, Florine, 87

Kenosha, May 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WOLFE, Mark A., 63

Caledonia, May 20, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.