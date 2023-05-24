BARBER, Sherman E., 52
Racine, May 18, in Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOPPUS, Patrick J. Hoppus, 60
Racine, May 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JENSEN, Charlene “Char,” 93
Racine, May 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KUSKE, Harry, 77
Racine, May 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
LAICH, Carol A., 77
Racine, May 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MEJIA, Tonya M. (nee: Kottal), 47
Racine, May 19, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
NESBITT, James, 73
Racine, May 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NEVAREZ, Eliselda, 78
Racine, May 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OSTERGAARD, Grace E., 96
Racine, May 22, at Woods of Caledonia, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
STEINER, Julie, 60
Sturtevant, May 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WHITE, Florine, 87
Kenosha, May 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WOLFE, Mark A., 63
Caledonia, May 20, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.