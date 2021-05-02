 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 2, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: May 2, 2021

BETTS, Wilma J., 84

Racine, April 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DZIEKONSKI, Mieczyslaw, 92

Racine, April 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GETCHE, Lawrence F., 83

Racine, April 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KAUFMAN, Michael “Mike” Louis, 71

Racine, April 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LIESNER, Sandra “Sandy” D., 83

Racine, April 27, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LUSTIG, Peggy A., 76

Lyons, April 26, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MURPHY, Daniel E., 74

Mount Pleasant, April 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHULZ, Vivian J., 91

Burlington, April 30, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCHUMACHER, Dorothy, 92

Waterford, April 24, at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

SHORT, Kenneth R., 64

Algoma, April 25, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

