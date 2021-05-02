Deaths: May 2, 2021

BETTS, Wilma J., 84
Racine, April 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DZIEKONSKI, Mieczyslaw, 92
Racine, April 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GETCHE, Lawrence F., 83
Racine, April 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KAUFMAN, Michael “Mike” Louis, 71
Racine, April 29, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LIESNER, Sandra “Sandy” D., 83
Racine, April 27, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LUSTIG, Peggy A., 76
Lyons, April 26, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MURPHY, Daniel E., 74
Mount Pleasant, April 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHULZ, Vivian J., 91
Burlington, April 30, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SCHUMACHER, Dorothy, 92
Waterford, April 24, at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
SHORT, Kenneth R., 64
Algoma, April 25, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.