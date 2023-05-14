BARNETT, Doug, 70

Paddock Lake, May 5, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

BREHM, William, 84

Burlington, May 12, at Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

CHARS, Marion “Miecy,” 72

Racine, May 11, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HARDY, Lavell K., 31

Racine, May 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.

JOHNSEN, Robert “Bob” R., 73

Union Grove, May 4, at Ascension Medical Center, Franklin, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

KAPRELIAN, Charles “Chuck,” 88

Racine, May 9, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KOEPKE, Daniel W., 63

Mount Pleasant, May 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

LEACH, Jeffrey “Jeff,” 45

Kansasville, May 3, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

MARSHALL, Betty E., 90

Kankakee, May, at Froedtert Medical College, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

MOLBECK, James “Jim,” 91

Racine, May 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MOSS, Patricia “Trish” J.

Mount Pleasant, May 12, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

NUNN REEVES, Clairretha, 62 Racine, May 6, at her residence, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral

Home, Racine. PLUMER, Janet M., 96

Middleton, May 10, at Oak Park Place, Madison, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

SCHMIDT, Antoinette “Toni” (Nee: Kwas), 83

Mount Pleasant, May 8, at Ridgewood Care Center, Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Union Grove.

STEIN-LENDMAN, Barbara J., 85

Kenosha, May 13, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VOS, Rose, 97

Wheatland, May 12, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WIENERS, Betty, 85

Nekoosa, May 12, at Rainbow Hospice Care, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.