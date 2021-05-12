 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 12, 2021
Deaths: May 12, 2021

BORCHARDT, Roger W., 82

Elkhorn, May 10, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

BUSH, Dontrell M., 17

Mount Pleasant, May 8, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CYR, Keri N., 30

Cudahy, May 6, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford

GATES, Derrick E., 63

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), May 11, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MCDONALD, Mary L., 99

Burlington, May 8, Menomonee Falls, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SLYE, Carl R., 93

Union Grove, May 9, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

