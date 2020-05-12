Deaths: May 12, 2020
Deaths: May 12, 2020

DREWITZ, Cody, 24

East Troy, May 10, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HASKO, Alice S., 90

Racine, May 9, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MALLER, Jerome J., 88

Racine, May 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MAZE, Benny D., 89

Burlington, May 10, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

