Deaths: May 1, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: May 1, 2021

CASTILLO, Mary M., 67

Mount Pleasant, April 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

RUFFALO, Rose Ann “Rosie,” 92

Racine, April 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

