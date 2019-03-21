Try 3 months for $3

BOOTH, Mitchell, 62

Milwaukee, March 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DeGRAVE, Martha Lea-Nita, 90

Waterford, March 16, Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

FOGT, Donald A., 70

Racine, March 19, Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

GURSKY, Frank, 52

Kansasville, March 19, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LEE, Janet F., 74

Racine, March 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

NASH, John, 55

Mount Pleasant, March 18, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHEEHAN, Robert, 65

Burlington, March 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: March 21, 2019
