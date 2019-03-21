BOOTH, Mitchell, 62
Milwaukee, March 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DeGRAVE, Martha Lea-Nita, 90
Waterford, March 16, Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
FOGT, Donald A., 70
Racine, March 19, Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
GURSKY, Frank, 52
Kansasville, March 19, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LEE, Janet F., 74
Racine, March 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
NASH, John, 55
Mount Pleasant, March 18, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SHEEHAN, Robert, 65
Burlington, March 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
