BAUER, Lee F., 71
Racine, March 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BRUMM, Elaine F., 94
Oak Creek, March 2, Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore, Cudahy, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DELRAY, Walter L., 90
Formerly of Racine, Feb. 28, Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GONZALES, Katrina V., 59,
March 1, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
McELVAIN, Larry R., 82
Mount Pleasant, March 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
OHMAN, Betty, 96
Formerly of Waterford, March 4, Lakeland Care Center, Elkhorn, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SNOW, Larry C., 60
Racine, March 5, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WAMPOLE, LaNay J., 85
Mount Pleasant, March 6, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
