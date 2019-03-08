Try 3 months for $3

BAUER, Lee F., 79

Racine, March 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HOUSE, Joe, 83

Racine, March 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NITZ, Cynthia M. “Cyndi,” 79

Mount Pleasant, March 3, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: March 8, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments