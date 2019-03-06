Try 3 months for $3

AZARIAN, Anthony D., 32

Racine, March 4, in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DOOLEY, Dorothy A., 79

Wind Lake, March 4, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LARSEN, Donald “Don” W., 93

Racine, March 5, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MUSIL, David J., 63

Sturtevant, March 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEISENSEL, Hubert C.,74

Racine, March 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ZGOLA, Patrick G., 57

March 1, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.


Deaths: March 6, 2019
