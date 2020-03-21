Deaths: March 21, 2020

ADRAHTAS, Corrine, 87
The Villages, Fla., formerly of Racine, March 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BARKER-SCOTT, Danna V., 59
Racine, March 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BAUMAN, Janet I., 85
Racine, March 11, at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KERSCHITZ, Frank J., 89
Mount Pleasant, March 16, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
LAPOTKO, Geoffrey A., 39
Racine, March 16, in La Crosse, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LONDO, Roger, 75
Caledonia, March 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TURNER, Emma J., 88
Racine, March 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILLIAMS, Carol A., 67
Racine, March 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
