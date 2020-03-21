Deaths: March 21, 2020
Deaths: March 21, 2020

ADRAHTAS, Corrine, 87

The Villages, Fla., formerly of Racine, March 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BARKER-SCOTT, Danna V., 59

Racine, March 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BAUMAN, Janet I., 85

Racine, March 11, at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KERSCHITZ, Frank J., 89

Mount Pleasant, March 16, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

LAPOTKO, Geoffrey A., 39

Racine, March 16, in La Crosse, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LONDO, Roger, 75

Caledonia, March 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURNER, Emma J., 88

Racine, March 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLIAMS, Carol A., 67

Racine, March 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

