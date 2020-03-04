Deaths: March 6, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: March 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HERRINGER, Joyce S., 85

Grays Lake, Ill., March 3, at Sunrise of Gurnee, formerly of Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KRAL, Betty J., 94

Racine, March 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MILOVANCEVIC, Wilma L., 98

Lakeshore at Siena, March 3, of Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

POTTINGER, Rose Ann, 52

Of Mount Pleasant, March 4, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STELMACHOWSKI, Judith A., 81

Of Waterford, March 1, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News