HARVILL, William P. Jr., 71

March 2, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Willard “Buck,” 91

Mount Pleasant, March 3, at Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAMER, Matthew D., 38

March 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LONGSINE, Patricia A., 61

Racine, March 2, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PROPSOM, Carol F, 80

March 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PUTTICK, Dolores J., 88

Racine, March 4, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RODRIGUEZ, Martha, 74

Mount Pleasant, March 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VOISIN, Jackie L., 66

Racine, March 3, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WEBSTER, Harold D., 73

March 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: March 5, 2019
