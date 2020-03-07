Deaths: March 7, 2020
Deaths: March 7, 2020

DUE, Kenneth G., 85

Racine, March 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MIESEL, Pastor John W., 89

Grand Rapids, March 4, Grand Rapids, Mich., Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ROBERTS, Richard C. “Dick,” 93

Racine, March 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TOOL, Gerald S., 84

Delavan, March 5, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

