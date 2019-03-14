Try 3 months for $3

ANDERSEN, Donna F., 59 Sturtevant, March 11, Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DERSIEN, Robert W., 78

Racine, March 13, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JACQUART, Sharon P., 76

Waterford, formerly of Burlington, March 13, Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MEDENDORP, Virginia Mae, 94

Racine, March 11, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

VERBRUGGE, Dr. Calvin J., 81

Racine, March 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: March 14, 2019
