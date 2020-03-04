Deaths: March 4, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: March 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSEN, Joan K., 86: Mount Pleasant, March 3, at her residence Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

BANASZAK, Peter R., 65: Racine, March 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BROSHAT, E. John “Jack,” 92: Racine, March 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LARSEN, David L., 62: Racine, March 1, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PRIMUTH, Rudolph R., 84: Racine, March 3, at Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VAN BRUNT, Alvera K., 78: Mount Pleasant, March 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

WICKE, Charles A., 91: Racine, March 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News