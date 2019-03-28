Try 3 months for $3

CANNELL, Linda A., 59

Racine, March 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CAPOUN, George Jr. “Bobby”, 61

Kenosha, March 25, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: March 28, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments