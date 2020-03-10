Deaths: March 10, 2020
Deaths: March 10, 2020

ANDREWS, James J., 74

Racine, March 7, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ANTONIO-ZELAYA, Lucas Itzae, age 6 days

Racine, March 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ARMAGANIAN, Harry, 83

Racine, March 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

BEDFORD, Darin, 55

Racine, March 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LITTLETON, James “Jimmy,” 61

Racine, March 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RINEHART, Ruth, 90

Racine, March 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

STEMO, Roderick A., 96

Burlington, March 7, at Arborview, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ZARZECKI, Barbara A., 83

Racine, March 2, Ascension Living–Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

