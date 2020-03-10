Deaths: March 10, 2020

ANDREWS, James J., 74
Racine, March 7, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ANTONIO-ZELAYA, Lucas Itzae, age 6 days
Racine, March 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ARMAGANIAN, Harry, 83
Racine, March 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BEDFORD, Darin, 55
Racine, March 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LITTLETON, James “Jimmy,” 61
Racine, March 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RINEHART, Ruth, 90
Racine, March 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
STEMO, Roderick A., 96
Burlington, March 7, at Arborview, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ZARZECKI, Barbara A., 83
Racine, March 2, Ascension Living–Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
James J. Andrews, age 74
You have free articles remaining.
Of Racine
Passed away March 7, 2020
Ridgewood Care Center
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Darin Bedford , age 55
Of Racine
Passed away March 8, 2020
at his residence
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Ruth Rinehart, age 90
Of Racine
Passed away March 7, 2020
Ascension All Saints
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Infant Lucas Itzae Antonio-Zelaya, age 6 days
Of Racine
Passed away March 6, 2020
Ascension All Saints
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.