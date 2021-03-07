 Skip to main content
Deaths: March 7, 2021
JAKES, Lillian “Dee,” 92

Racine, March 6, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LINDER, Joseph W., 83

Union Grove, March 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

MOREAU, Richard G., “Joe,” 90

Racine, March 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THILLEMANN, Gloria J., 94

Racine, March 5, at Village at Lincoln Park, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

