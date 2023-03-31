FALLICO, Aldo P., 91
Racine, March 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MOUZAKIS, Dennis George, 51
Racine, March 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FALLICO, Aldo P., 91
Racine, March 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MOUZAKIS, Dennis George, 51
Racine, March 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.