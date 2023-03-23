BEYER, Marian Joan, 97
Racine, March 19, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CARETTA, Margaret Mary, 90
Racine, March 20, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRIESHABER, Shirley A., 97
Caledonia, March 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory. Racine.
LARRABEE, Danny C., 63
Racine, March 18, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SWIFT, Jasper Roy, 67
Racine, March 21, at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.