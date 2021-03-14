 Skip to main content
Deaths: March 15, 2021
DREWTZ, Edward R., 74

Waterford, March 12, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

KARWOWSKI, Kenneth R., 75

Kansasville, March 12 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

