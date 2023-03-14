DELLENBACH, Barbara E., 85
Racine, March 11, at Oak Creek Place, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
EVANS, Eyvan D. “General,” 75
Racine, March 10, at Villa of Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Elizabeth “Betty” J., 94
Racine, March 11, at Accentcare Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KNAPIK-CHRISTENSEN, Marilee, 66
Racine, March 12, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NELSON, Jeanee, 62
Racine, March 3, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.