 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: March 13, 2021
0 comments

Deaths: March 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHECKI, James V., 89

Racine, March 11, Willowcrest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRANT, Steven J., 49

Yorkville, March 12, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

NELSON, Theresa, 49

Arbor Vitae, formerly of Racine, March 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PALMER, Bruce “Pudgie,” 78

Sturtevant, March 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best dog breeds for families with kids

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News