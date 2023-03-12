DOSS, Vickie T., 60
Mount Pleasant, March 9, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GARDETTO, Dr. Peter A., 93
Racine, March 9, Froedtert Hospital Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GISTER, Florence, 90
Racine, March 10, at Parkview Gardens Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KING, Brenda L., 62
Racine, March 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KLINKHAMMER, Stephen P., 68
Racine, March 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LACEY, Shelley W., 83
Racine, March 8, at the Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCCARTY, Carol S., 83
Racine, March 8, at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RICHTER, Stephanie M., 36
Racine, Feb. 13, at Froedtert Hospital Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ROSA, Isabel Garcia, 87
Racine, March 11, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WALKER, Helga, 84
Mount Pleasant, formerly of Lodi, March 10, at Pleasant Point Assisted Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.