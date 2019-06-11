{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSEN, Nels “Butch,” 75

Mount Pleasant, June 8, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TUSKA, Scott A., 62

Racine, June 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

VOGELMAN, Richard B. “Harv”

Racine, June 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WRIGHT, Linda C., 73

Racine, June 5, Froedtert Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: June 11, 2019
