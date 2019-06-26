CRAMER, James F., 78
Racine, June 25, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GOLLER, Nicholas J., 38
Milwaukee, June 23, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
HOFFMAN, Edward, 93
Union Grove, June 21, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JENSEN, Audrey F., 99
Racine June 24, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MARSCH, David, 68
Salem Lakes, June 22, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
THELLEFSEN, Lorain D., 96
Racine, June 25, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
