CRAMER, James F., 78

Racine, June 25, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GOLLER, Nicholas J., 38

Milwaukee, June 23, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HOFFMAN, Edward, 93

Union Grove, June 21, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JENSEN, Audrey F., 99

Racine June 24, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARSCH, David, 68

Salem Lakes, June 22, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

THELLEFSEN, Lorain D., 96

Racine, June 25, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: June 26, 2019
