GRAYSON, Ruth Ann, 75

Racine, June 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RODRIGUEZ, Rogelio, 60

Racine, June 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHYTE, Betty Fae, 84

June 15, Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: June 21, 2019
