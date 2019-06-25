CRAMER, Barbara, 88
Mount Pleasant, June 23, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUZMAN, Elena J., 33
Racine, June 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HASSELBRINK, Richard W., 66
Racine, June 22, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LOBER, Thomas W.J., 68
Racine, June 20, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MILICEVIC, Vaskrsije, 89
June 22, at Home Inspired Assisted Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MISKOVIC, Uros, 94
Racine, June 21, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.
MITCHELL, Kim M., 57
Racine, June 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PITCHFORD, Audrey J., 89
Burlington, June 23, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
RODRIGUEZ, Rogelio, 60
Racine, June 18, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
