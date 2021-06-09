 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 9, 2021
Deaths

BOEDECKER, Vera Louise, 103

Sturtevant, June 2, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTENSEN, Rodney Lee, 64

Franksville, June 5, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

EDWARDS, James B., 69

Racine, June 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ESTOCK, Holly M., 37

Greenfield, June 2, Church and Chapel Funeral Home, Brookfield.

HEFTY, Nancy C., 83

Burlington, June 7, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LINDGREN, Edward L., 86

Caledonia, June 6, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MAHERAS, Xanthie, 87

Racine, June 7, at her residence, Maresh Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OESAU, Julie R., 52

Mount Pleasant, June 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WAROSH, Carol A., 84

Kenosha, June 6, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WOLLMAN, Shyla Z., 95

Racine, June 7, at her residence, Maresh Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

