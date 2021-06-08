Deaths: June 8, 2021

JOHNSON, Kevin, 50
Racine, June 1, New Horizons, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Lynn M., 62
Racine, June 1, Danville, Ky., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KLAS, John R., 82
Rochester, June 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
WEIDNER, Thomas R., 72
Racine, June 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
