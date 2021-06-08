 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 8, 2021
Deaths

JOHNSON, Kevin, 50

Racine, June 1, New Horizons, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Lynn M., 62

Racine, June 1, Danville, Ky., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KLAS, John R., 82

Rochester, June 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WEIDNER, Thomas R., 72

Racine, June 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

