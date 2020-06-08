Deaths: June 8, 2020
Deaths: June 8, 2020

EULGEN, Kenneth, 80

Waterford, June 6, at Linden Court, Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HANSEN, Michael W., 53

Caledonia, June 3, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

