BARTH, Velma, 69
West Allis, June 2, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BENNETT, John, 85
Bella Vista, Arizona (formerly of Racine), May 31, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CAGNEY, Claire, 75
Racine, June 2, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CLARK, Dakota, 2 months
Kenosha, May 31, at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HEATHER, Joanne J., 71
Caledonia, June 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
OSILIUS, Thomas J., 60
Racine, June 4, at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WILLIAMS, Dominick E., 31
Racine, June 4, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.