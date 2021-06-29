Deaths: June 30, 2021

CHRISTENSEN, Joyce L., 95
Racine, June 26, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DUPRIEST, Rev. Travis T., 76
Racine, June 29, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FELTON, Ella Rose, 58
Racine, June 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
GLASS, Mary V., 91
Milwaukee, June 27, Seasons Hospice, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HICKS, Marshall Jerome “Billy”, 59
Racine, June 26, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENSEN, Joyce Arlene, 95
Racine, June 27, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LILE, Magdalen “Maggie”, 70
Wind Lake, June 27, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PRAMER, Richard I. “Ace”
Racine, June 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUZINSKI, Marc, 61
Racine, June 26, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SADA-CRUZ, Santino Isaiah, infant
Racine, June 24, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SOUTER, Hugh W., 86
Racine, June 21, Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek, Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, Racine.