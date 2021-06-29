 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: June 30, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: June 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTENSEN, Joyce L., 95

Racine, June 26, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DUPRIEST, Rev. Travis T., 76

Racine, June 29, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FELTON, Ella Rose, 58

Racine, June 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

GLASS, Mary V., 91

Milwaukee, June 27, Seasons Hospice, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HICKS, Marshall Jerome “Billy”, 59

Racine, June 26, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Joyce Arlene, 95

Racine, June 27, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LILE, Magdalen “Maggie”, 70

Wind Lake, June 27, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PRAMER, Richard I. “Ace”

Racine, June 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RUZINSKI, Marc, 61

Racine, June 26, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SADA-CRUZ, Santino Isaiah, infant

Racine, June 24, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOUTER, Hugh W., 86

Racine, June 21, Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek, Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to effectively co-parent and avoid conflict

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News