Deaths: June 26, 2021
Death

DELEON, Michael Adan, 56

Racine, June 23, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOBBICK, Joan R., 86

Burlington, June 25, Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RISSLEY, Dixie Lee, 78

Caledonia, June 20, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WESTMORELAND, Michael Maurice, 49

Cedar Hill, Texas (formerly of Racine), June 24, Dallas, Texas, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

