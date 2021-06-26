Deaths: June 26, 2021

DELEON, Michael Adan, 56
Racine, June 23, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HOBBICK, Joan R., 86
Burlington, June 25, Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
RISSLEY, Dixie Lee, 78
Caledonia, June 20, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WESTMORELAND, Michael Maurice, 49
Cedar Hill, Texas (formerly of Racine), June 24, Dallas, Texas, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
