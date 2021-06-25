 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 25, 2021
Deaths

EVANS, Tineil N., 32

Racine, June 20, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FIGUEREO-COLON, Eisha “Nahomy,” 10

Racine, June 19, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GORDON, Fredrick D. III, 65

Racine, June 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KREMKOSKI, Pattie L., 71

Racine, June 24, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

